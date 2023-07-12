Google faces lawsuit over copyright infringement, data scraping for AI expansion

Google faces lawsuit over copyright infringement, data scraping for AI expansion2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Google is facing a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the company of misusing personal information and copyrighted material to train its AI systems. The plaintiffs claim that Google's unauthorized scraping of data violates privacy and property rights.
In a proposed class action lawsuit, Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) was accused of allegedly misusing vast amounts of personal information and copyrighted material to train its artificial intelligence systems.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×