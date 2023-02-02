Google Fi confirms customer data breach by hackers
Google said in an email sent to Google Fi customers on Monday that the cell network's primary network provider had become aware of suspicious activity in a system containing Google Fi customer data
Some personal data of the customers using the Google Fi service may have been stolen by hackers in a recent cyberattack, according to the American tech conglomerate Google. This was reported by The Verge, an American technology news website that reported that the cyberattack was likely to be in connection with a T-Mobile data breach earlier this month
