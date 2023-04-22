Google halts construction on big Silicon Valley campus: Report

Google has put a temporary halt on the construction of a huge campus in San Jose, situated in Silicon Valley, in an attempt to cut costs, CNBC reported.
Google has put a temporary halt on the construction of a huge campus in San Jose, situated in Silicon Valley, in an attempt to cut costs, CNBC reported.
Earlier this year, Alphabet, the parent organization of Google, revealed its plan to reduce its global workforce by 12,000 jobs, citing a challenging economic environment.
Earlier this year, Alphabet, the parent organization of Google, revealed its plan to reduce its global workforce by 12,000 jobs, citing a challenging economic environment.
In the last quarter of 2020, Alphabet's revenue and profits were below expectations due to the challenging economic climate that negatively impacted its advertising business.
In the last quarter of 2020, Alphabet's revenue and profits were below expectations due to the challenging economic climate that negatively impacted its advertising business.
Google is set to announce its latest quarterly financial results next week. CNBC reported that a location in San Jose had been prepared for Google's "Downtown West" campus, with construction originally slated to begin by the end of this year.
Google is set to announce its latest quarterly financial results next week. CNBC reported that a location in San Jose had been prepared for Google's "Downtown West" campus, with construction originally slated to begin by the end of this year.
According to the report, which cited anonymous sources, the project has been paused and there has been no communication to contractors regarding when work might resume.
According to the report, which cited anonymous sources, the project has been paused and there has been no communication to contractors regarding when work might resume.
An approved plan for the 80-acre (32 hectare) campus included office space, housing units, and public parks, according to CNBC.
An approved plan for the 80-acre (32 hectare) campus included office space, housing units, and public parks, according to CNBC.
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has implemented budget cuts after engaging in a significant hiring spree during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This hiring spree was a response to the increased demand for online services as people shifted to remote work, schooling, and entertainment.
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has implemented budget cuts after engaging in a significant hiring spree during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This hiring spree was a response to the increased demand for online services as people shifted to remote work, schooling, and entertainment.
Some analysts believe that the major tech companies had overspent in anticipation of sustained growth and had not adequately prepared for a potential slowdown.
Some analysts believe that the major tech companies had overspent in anticipation of sustained growth and had not adequately prepared for a potential slowdown.
With the introduction of ChatGPT, a chatbot supported by Microsoft, Google's widely-used search engine is facing increased competition.
With the introduction of ChatGPT, a chatbot supported by Microsoft, Google's widely-used search engine is facing increased competition.
ChatGPT has the ability to produce sophisticated and lifelike content within seconds, putting pressure on Google. Microsoft is utilizing this technology to enhance Bing, which has long been a competitor to Google's search engine.
ChatGPT has the ability to produce sophisticated and lifelike content within seconds, putting pressure on Google. Microsoft is utilizing this technology to enhance Bing, which has long been a competitor to Google's search engine.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.