Google joins layoff trend in 2022, to let go 10,000 ‘low performing’ employees2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 01:59 PM IST
In contrast to the customary 2%, Google managers have been instructed to identify 6% of staff, or 10,000 people.
In contrast to the customary 2%, Google managers have been instructed to identify 6% of staff, or 10,000 people.
Google is going to implement a performance improvement plan to gradually let go of 10,000 employees. The move is in response to pressure from an activist hedge fund, unfavourable market circumstances and the need to reduce expenses. Employees who receive low performance ratings will be let go.