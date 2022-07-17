The US DOJ has been investigating Google’s practices in the ad-tech market since 2019 and in 2020 sued the company over its search operations
The U.S. Department of Justice is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit against Google in weeks over its monopoly in the online advertising market, a Bloomberg News report cited.
The division has been investigating Google’s practices in the ad-tech market since 2019 and in 2020 sued the company over its search operations. However, the inquiry into the advertising market has accelerated in recent months.
Meanwhile, last week, Google reportedly offered concessions to avoid a potential U.S. antitrust lawsuit including a proposal to spin off parts of its business that auctions and places ads on websites and apps into a separate company under Alphabet, as per a report by Wall Street Journal.
When enquired about the same, a Google spokesperson told Reuters that it was engaging with regulators to address their concerns, adding that it has no plans to sell or exit the ad-tech business.
What are the accusations against Google?
The search manipulation case: In this particular case, the DOJ stated the tech giant is using 3 types of anti-competitive conduct to create search ad monopolies. First, it ties up with other tech companies like Apple so that they keep Google as their default search engine. Second, it uses its dominant position in search ad marketing to gag other businesses. Third, it tries to create hurdles for rivals who operate more specialized search platforms, e.g food and travel.
The ad tech suit led by Texas: The ad tech suit led by Texas alleges that the firm uses a wide variety of anti-competitive behavior to maintain its monopoly power in digital ad markets in a bid to oust competitors. The lawsuit was led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. He had pointed out, “Google repeatedly used its monopolistic power to control pricing, engage in market collusions to rig auctions in a tremendous violation of justice." The lawsuit also alleges that Google and Facebook agreed not to compete with each other which can be cited as colluding.
The federal case: The lawsuit alleges Google uses its search dominance to preserve its other monopolies, including advertising. It also alleges the tech giant pay some companies to block out competitors. For example, it pays Apple billions of dollars a year to make its search engine the default. The suit also says Google controls 90 percent of the market in terms of searching activites. And since it’s free to use Google search, consumers compensate by giving the company their personal data
