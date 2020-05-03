Google Pixel 4A leaked camera samples compared with Redmi Note 7 images

Google Pixel 4A leaks have stopped surprising many as the device has been subjected to various leaks. However, new leaks not only tell you about the camera specifications but also the picture quality of the device in comparison to one of the most popular mid-range devices in India, Redmi Note 7.

Julio Lusson is a YouTuber who posted an elaborate video of the Pixel 4A showing the specifications and complete hardware of the device. The same source has now leaked camera samples of the Pixel 4A in comparison to the Redmi Note 7.

The leak claims that Google Pixel 4A will feature a single 12.2MP lens and is pitted against Redmi Note 7’s 48MP lens. The front camera on the Pixel 4A is claimed to be a 8MP lens.

In the comparative pictures leaked by Lusson, the alleged Google Pixel 4A images carry much more contrast and less noise in comparison to Redmi Note 7's 48MP lens.

Recently, a prominent network carrier in Germany was reported to have posted the sale date of the Google Pixel 4A for 22 May. The date has been spotted in the internal documents of the carrier.

The price was also revealed along with the date of sale. The leaked price is estimated at 399 euros (roughly ₹33,381), The price in US is also estimated to be $399 (roughly ₹30,100). This price segment will pitch it directly against the iPhone SE 2020.

The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 730 chipset along primary camera with 12MP resolution. The display is expected to be a 5.81-inch OLED unit with Full HD+ resolution. The display is also expected to have a cut out for a 8MP selfie camera.

Last month, Google also stopped selling it's third generation Pixel 3 and 3XL smartphones on its online store in United States. Last year, the Google stopped selling the second gen Pixel devices around the same time.

