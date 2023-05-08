Home/ News / World/  Google Pixel Tablet complete specifications leak ahead of I/O 2023 launch. Details inside
Google I/O 2023 event kickstarts May 10. The tech giant is expected to make big announcements at the event. It will unveil the latest Android operating system along with Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and more.

Two days ahead of the I/O event, Google Pixel Tablet has been spotted on Amazon Japan website. Now taken down, the listing revealed full features of the upcoming tablet along with showcasing its Porcelain and Olive Green colour variants. 

As per the Amazon Japan listing, the Pixel Tablet will have a 10.95-inch LCD screen with 2560x1600 pixel resolution. It will be powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. The device will be offered in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage capacity.

The upcoming Google tablet may have an 8MP camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture. On the rear, Google Pixel Tablet is said to come with an 8MP sensor featuring 84 degree field of view and f/2.0 aperture. 

For connectivity, the tablet may offer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Ultrawide band support and USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The device will be equipped with quad speaker audio system- and three microphones for calls, recording and Google Assistant.

The tablet will have a speaker dock with which it will double as a smart home centre as well. The device will pack a 27-watt hour battery with the ability to deliver 12 hours of performance. As per the listing, Google Pixel Tablet will be priced at ¥80,000 that roughly translates to 48,500. A Reddit user has claimed that the device will go on sale on June 20.

Unlike previous years, this year's Google I/O will only last one day, as opposed to the previous three-day format. It appears that the company intends to shift focus away from a concentrated event and instead provide ongoing support to Android and web developers.

