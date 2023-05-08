Google Pixel Tablet complete specifications leak ahead of I/O 2023 launch. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 10:40 AM IST
As per the Amazon Japan listing, the Pixel Tablet will have a 10.95-inch LCD screen with 2560x1600 pixel resolution. It will be powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM.
Google I/O 2023 event kickstarts May 10. The tech giant is expected to make big announcements at the event. It will unveil the latest Android operating system along with Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and more.
