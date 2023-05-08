The tablet will have a speaker dock with which it will double as a smart home centre as well. The device will pack a 27-watt hour battery with the ability to deliver 12 hours of performance. As per the listing, Google Pixel Tablet will be priced at ¥80,000 that roughly translates to ₹48,500. A Reddit user has claimed that the device will go on sale on June 20.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}