Meanwhile, earlier this month, Google said its latest media streaming device Chromecast with Google TV is now available in India. It is priced at ₹6,399 and will be sold through Flipkart.com and retail outlets. Google TV is the rebranded version of Android TV and brings smart TV capabilities to any TV. It can be plugged into a TV through an HDMI connector, while the device can be controlled using a wireless remote. The wireless remote supports voice input and has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Access to Google Assistant means users can interact with it in the same way as their Android smartphones. It can also be used to control other compatible smart home devices such as smart lights.