The interesting changes are the less vibrant colours that more closely match the green, yellow, blue, and red hues that Google uses for many of its other services
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Marking the tenth year of existence, digital distribution service Google Play celebrates with a brand new and improved logo. For its 10-year anniversary, Google Play has received a logo revamp, tweaking its overall shape. The interesting changes are the less vibrant colours that more closely match the green, yellow, blue, and red hues that Google uses for many of its other services and the revamping appears to be a subtle adjustment that complements the new Google Chrome logo that was updated earlier this year, According to ANI report citing The Verge.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Marking the tenth year of existence, digital distribution service Google Play celebrates with a brand new and improved logo. For its 10-year anniversary, Google Play has received a logo revamp, tweaking its overall shape. The interesting changes are the less vibrant colours that more closely match the green, yellow, blue, and red hues that Google uses for many of its other services and the revamping appears to be a subtle adjustment that complements the new Google Chrome logo that was updated earlier this year, According to ANI report citing The Verge.
Additionally, Google Play shared on Twitter, “this year marks our 10th year of Google Play-ing. To celebrate, we're offering Play Points members a 10x points boost, starting today. How has it been a DECADE."
Additionally, Google Play shared on Twitter, “this year marks our 10th year of Google Play-ing. To celebrate, we're offering Play Points members a 10x points boost, starting today. How has it been a DECADE."
Tian Lim, VP of Google Play shared, “we're introducing a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products -- Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more." It is important to note that the latest logo and iconography mark 10 years of Google Play after it was rebranded from the Android Market in 2012. "A decade later, more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital content and more than 2 million developers work with us to build their businesses and reach people around the globe," said Lim, according to The Verge report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tian Lim, VP of Google Play shared, “we're introducing a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products -- Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more." It is important to note that the latest logo and iconography mark 10 years of Google Play after it was rebranded from the Android Market in 2012. "A decade later, more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital content and more than 2 million developers work with us to build their businesses and reach people around the globe," said Lim, according to The Verge report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Google said its latest media streaming device Chromecast with Google TV is now available in India. It is priced at ₹6,399 and will be sold through Flipkart.com and retail outlets. Google TV is the rebranded version of Android TV and brings smart TV capabilities to any TV. It can be plugged into a TV through an HDMI connector, while the device can be controlled using a wireless remote. The wireless remote supports voice input and has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Access to Google Assistant means users can interact with it in the same way as their Android smartphones. It can also be used to control other compatible smart home devices such as smart lights.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Google said its latest media streaming device Chromecast with Google TV is now available in India. It is priced at ₹6,399 and will be sold through Flipkart.com and retail outlets. Google TV is the rebranded version of Android TV and brings smart TV capabilities to any TV. It can be plugged into a TV through an HDMI connector, while the device can be controlled using a wireless remote. The wireless remote supports voice input and has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Access to Google Assistant means users can interact with it in the same way as their Android smartphones. It can also be used to control other compatible smart home devices such as smart lights.