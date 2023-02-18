Google Play Store takes down 14 apps in Pakistan
- The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) took up the matter with Google regarding the breach of the personal data of Pakistani residents
Google Play Store has taken down 14 applications in Pakistan due to a breach of the personal information of the citizens, according to a report by Dawn.
