Google Play Store has taken down 14 applications in Pakistan due to a breach of the personal information of the citizens, according to a report by Dawn.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) took up the matter with the Alphabet-owned company, based in the US regarding the breach of the personal data of Pakistani residents.

The Dawn news stated that the NADRA brought the topic to the attention of Scott Beaumont, Google's president for Asia Pacific, Hiang Choong, the legal head for the region, and Stephanie Davis, the vice president for customer solutions at the company.

In a letter to Google, it said, " Breach of Personal Data of Residents and their Privacy by Application Providers on Google Play Store".

Further, describing it as an "important and urgent" issue, NADRA added, "personal data of residents of Pakistanis being illegally sold and/or shared by various applications (apps) hosted on your platform and available on Google Play Store".

It said the apps were "illegally and deceptively" using NADRA's name and products to impersonate and deceive users with the impression that the apps were in some manner either officially linked with, authorised, or operated by NADRA, and hence "obtain unwarranted credibility for their apps and services".

