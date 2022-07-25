Google rejected this man 39 times: Check what happens when you don't give up

Google rejected this man 39 times: Check what happens when you don't give up2 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Google mentioned earlier that it had plans to slow hiring for the remainder of 2022.
“There's a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I'm still trying to figure out which one I have," says Tyler Cohen. Now, if you’re wondering who Tyler Cohen is, read on.
The fine line between perseverance and insanity that Cogen Cohen is speaking about may depend on success. If we are successful after being persistent about something, our effort is appreciated. However, as long as there is no achievement in sight, people start calling us crazy, headstrong and what not.
Tyler Cohen is wondering what he is because he was rejected by Google 39 times. But, he kept on applying for a position at the tech giant. He must have considered himself crazy at times. Most people stop after trying a few times. But, Cohen kept on applying for a placement at Google. The story gets motivational at this point because, after having been rejected 39 times, the Associate Manager - Strategy & Ops at DoorDash was offered a position by Google.
Cohen shared a screenshot of his trail mails to and from Google, where it is seen that he applied to Google for the first time on August 25, 2019. He was rejected. Then, he applied twice in September 2019. He was rejected both times. He took a break and resumed to apply again in June 2020 during the pandemic but got rejected every time until Jul 19, 2022 when he was selected by the top employer.
Cohen shared the screenshot that tells his story on LinkedIn. The post has been liked by more than 20,000 people at the time of writing this article. Nearly 550 comments were made, but the most significant one probably came from Google itself. Google replied to the thread: “What a journey it's been, Tyler! It was definitely time." And, the company was instantly appreciated for “ having “an incredible social media team" that bothered to comment on the said post.
Google, however, mentioned earlier that it had plans to slow hiring for the remainder of 2022 in the face of a potential economic recession, CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company would focus on hiring “engineering, technical and other critical roles" in 2022 and 2023.
