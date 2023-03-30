Google says Microsoft cloud practices are anti-competitive3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:36 PM IST
There is intense rivalry between the two US tech giants in the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar cloud computing business, where Google trails market leader Amazon and Microsoft
Alphabet's Google Cloud has accused Microsoft of anti-competitive cloud computing practices and criticised imminent deals with several European cloud vendors, saying these do not solve broader concerns about its licensing terms.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×