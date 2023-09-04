comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 12:38:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.05 3.11%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573 0.58%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607 -0.69%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.35 -0.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.5 0.82%
Business News/ News / World/  Google techie aims to retire at 35 with 41 crore as savings, says 'should really learn to invest'
Back

A young software engineer working at internet firm Google, Ethan Nguonly, aged 22 years plans to early retirement by the age of 35. Ethan plans to accumulate $5 million (roughly 41 crore), as reported by CNBC.

″[My parents] really explained it to me well," Nguonly tells CNBC Make It. “They said, ‘If you leave your money here [in a savings account], over time, it’s going to become worthless,’ and they said that you should really learn to invest it into something."

Ethan Nguonly, currently has close to $135,000 invested across his retirement and other investment accounts, as well as homes in Florida and California. Ethan Nguonly,secured a the job at Google while starting his master's degree in information and data science. Ethan said that to reach his goal, he is planning to continue investing in his retirement accounts.

 Ethan Nguonly, said,“I try to live as frugally as possible without compromising the quality of my life," to CNBC.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:42 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App