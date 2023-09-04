Hello User
Google techie aims to retire at 35 with 41 crore as savings, says 'should really learn to invest'

Google techie aims to retire at 35 with 41 crore as savings, says 'should really learn to invest'

1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:42 PM IST Livemint

22-year-old Google software engineer plans to retire by 35 and accumulate $5 million through investments.

A logo is pictured at Google's European Engineering Center

A young software engineer working at internet firm Google, Ethan Nguonly, aged 22 years plans to early retirement by the age of 35. Ethan plans to accumulate $5 million (roughly 41 crore), as reported by CNBC.

″[My parents] really explained it to me well," Nguonly tells CNBC Make It. “They said, ‘If you leave your money here [in a savings account], over time, it’s going to become worthless,’ and they said that you should really learn to invest it into something."

Ethan Nguonly, currently has close to $135,000 invested across his retirement and other investment accounts, as well as homes in Florida and California. Ethan Nguonly,secured a the job at Google while starting his master's degree in information and data science. Ethan said that to reach his goal, he is planning to continue investing in his retirement accounts.

Ethan Nguonly, said,“I try to live as frugally as possible without compromising the quality of my life," to CNBC.

Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:42 PM IST
