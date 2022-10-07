Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Google to invest $690 million in Japan, CEO Pichai tells Nikkei

Google to invest $690 million in Japan, CEO Pichai tells Nikkei

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company intends to invest 100 billion yen ($690.13 million) in Japan.
1 min read . 02:12 PM ISTRhea Binoy, Reuters

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc.'s Google has said that the company intends to invest a total of 100 billion yen ($690.13 million) in Japan between now and 2024

Alphabet Inc's Google plans to invest a total of 100 billion yen ($690.13 million) in Japan through 2024, its Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told Nikkei in an interview on Friday.

Google will open a data centre in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo next year — its first in Japan — which will provide faster and more stable access to Google's services, the publication reported further.

Google did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

