Google to invest $690 million in Japan, CEO Pichai tells Nikkei

Alphabet Inc's Google plans to invest a total of 100 billion yen ($690.13 million) in Japan through 2024, its Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told Nikkei in an interview on Friday.
Google will open a data centre in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo next year — its first in Japan — which will provide faster and more stable access to Google's services, the publication reported further.
Google did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
