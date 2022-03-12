Search giant Google on Thursday announced that it will initiate air raid alerts for Android users in Ukraine before expected attacks happen around them. Google has activated this service at the request, and with the help, of the government of Ukraine.

"This work is supplemental to the country`s existing air raid alert systems, and based on alerts already being delivered by the Ukrainian government," said Kent Walker, President, Global Affairs at Google.

"Tragically, millions of people in Ukraine now rely on air strike alerts to try to get to safety," Walker said in a statement late on Thursday.

Dave Burke, vice president of engineering at Google for Android, said the system leverages low latency alert mechanism Google built for earthquake alerts.

“The air raid system is supplemental to, and shares the same triggers used for, the country's existing air raid alert systems," he added.

"The system starts rolling out today and will ramp up to target all Android phones in Ukraine over the next few days. Thankful to our eng/product/UX teams for racing to get to a soln in short order."

Russian forces inched towards Kyiv Saturday and pounded civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities as concerns grew over the besieged southern port of Mariupol, where officials said more than 1,500 people had been killed.

