Google unveils ‘Earth Day’ doodle with stunning landscapes from around the world — each letter from a different location

Google doodle released a unique collection of landscape images of the ‘magnificent planet’ from around the world on 22 April, depicting its six letters. Celebrating Earth's natural beauty and landscapes on Earth Day 2026 to demonstrate support for environmental protection, this artwork features Google Earth imagery.
The description to this doodle states, “This Doodle celebrates our magnificent planet. The rotating artwork features Google Earth imagery, showcasing diverse global landscapes and natural wonders inside each letter.” This day celebrates Earth's natural resources, promotes environmentalism and demonstrates support for environmental protection.
Let's have a look at each image representing a letter and the place from which the imagery has been picked
G – United Kingdom, Europe
O – Canada, North America
O – Argentina, South America
G – Papua, Oceania
L – Senegal, Africa
E – Indonesia, Asia
The images for this doodle were provided by “Airbus, Vexcel Imaging US, Inc., Data SIO, NOAA, U.S. Navy, NGA, GEBCO, Maxar Technologies, Landsat / Copernicus, CNES / Airbus.”
This year, the theme for Earth Day celebrations is “Our Power, Our Planet”, emphasizes the transition to renewable energy for sustainability development. This idea focuses on measures to achieve ‘triple clean electricity’ goal by 2030 using renewable energy. It highlights the importance of community action for environmental progress while underscoring each individual's power to create change. From making sustainable choices daily, individuals can join community cleanups, tree plantings, or peaceful demonstrations.
Describing how 2026 Earth Day is different, the official website earthday.org states, “Earth Day 2026 affirms that environmental progress is real, resilient, and ongoing despite policy uncertainty. Innovation, education, and community problem-solving remain durable. Local systems — cities, schools, Tribal nations — continue implementing solutions that strengthen energy reliability, conserve resources, and reduce risk because they’re grounded in economic sense and public safety.” EARTHDAY.ORG mobilises the environmental movement worldwide to address issues such as climate change, pollution and deforestation.
Earth Day celebrations first took place in 1970 in United States, a year after peace activist John McConnell proposed a day to honor the Earth at a UNESCO conference in San Francisco. Since then, it became an annual celebration, honoring the Earth and the concept of peace. Advertising writer Julian Koenig coined the term "Earth Day" to mark this day.
The idea of Earth Day celebration spread across the world in 1990 when Denis Hayes, the national coordinator organized events in 141 nations.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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