Google's Bard chatbot wants court to break the search giant's monopoly
Google's recently released AI-based chatbot has spoken against its own makers on the matter of an anti-trust suit filed by the Justice Department
Google's newly launched chatbot Bard has argued in favour of splitting its own creator in order to break the search giant's monopoly in the digital advertising market.
In response to a question by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong on the lawsuit filed by Justice Department, Bard said, “Google has a monopoly on the digital advertising market and this has allowed the company to engage in anticompetitive behaviour"
Siding with the Justice Department on the lawsuit, Bard even went to enlist the anti-competitive behaviour Google has done over the years. It said, “Google has acquired its competitors, forced website publishers to use its tools, and restricted access to its ad exchange. "
Bard says these actions by its makers have harmed the consumers while also stifling innovation in the digital advertising market.
The AI-based chatbot believes Justice Department's lawsuit against Google is an ‘important step in protecting competition and ensuring consumers have access to a fair and open market’.
“I hope that the court will find in favor of the Justice Department and order Google to take steps to break up its monopoly." Bard added
Google on its part says Bard shouldn't have endorsed a viewpoint on the matter while conceding the chatbot can sometimes churn out inaccurate or inappropriate information.
In a statement to the New York Post Google said, “As we’ve said, Bard can sometimes give inaccurate or inappropriate information that doesn’t represent Google’s views and Bard should not respond in a way that endorses a particular viewpoint on subjective topics,"
Google's newest AI offering was released to the public in US and UK in the beginning and its release to other countries will follow gradually.
Unlike ChatGPT and GPT-4, Bard has the ability to access the internet and give out real-time information about any topic. However, Bard does not possess any multimodal abilities for now, meaning it cannot take inputs via images or sound.
In stark contrast to GPT-4, which can generate a website from a single image, Bard doesn't possess the ability to code for now. However, the company says they will continue to add capabilities to the chatbot including coding and multimodal experiences.
