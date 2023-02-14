GOP launches probe into COVID origins with letter to Fauci
House Oversight Committee and the subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic have requested into the origins of COVID-19 by issuing a series of letters to several people, including Dr. Anthony Fauci
House Republicans kicked off an investigation Monday into the origins of COVID-19 by issuing a series of letters to current and former Biden administration officials for documents and testimony.
