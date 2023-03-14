GOP presidential candidate Ramaswamy calls SVB rescue crony capitalism

GOP presidential candidate Ramaswamy calls SVB rescue crony capitalism2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 08:16 PM IST
- In his tweet, he said that if the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) wants to raise deposit insurance limit above $250k, then they should prospectively do it for all.
Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently announced his US presidential bid for 2024 elections, said that the SVB asking for a bailout is crony capitalism and any kind of regulatory change should be applicable to all. This comes in the backdrop of Silicon Valley Bank collapse and the sweeping decisions taken by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which said all deposits of the lenders have been transferred to a new bridge bank.
