GOP presidential candidate Ramaswamy calls SVB rescue crony capitalism

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently announced his US presidential bid for 2024 elections, said that the SVB asking for a bailout is crony capitalism and any kind of regulatory change should be applicable to all. This comes in the backdrop of Silicon Valley Bank collapse and the sweeping decisions taken by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which said all deposits of the lenders have been transferred to a new bridge bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}