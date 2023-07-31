GOP presidential nominations: Donald Trump dominates Ron DeSantis, other rivals

According to a recent poll conducted by New York Times/Siena College former US President Donald Trump is dominating his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, leading his nearest challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by 37 percentage points, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The poll results reveal that Trump enjoys robust support across demographic group and region and in every ideological wing of the party. A staggering 54% of likely Republican voters back Trump, compared to a distant 17% for Governor DeSantis. No other candidate scored more than 3% support in the poll.

The Siena poll reveals that former president Trump is not only leading across all demographic groups but is also commanding support in key areas that are traditionally critical for successful Republican candidates.

The former president is led by wide margins among men and women, younger and older voters, liberal, moderates and conservatives, those who went to college and those who didn’t, and in cities, suburbs and rural areas, the New York Times reported.

The survey shows DeSantis’s campaign arguments have so far failed to impress the Republican voters.

The NYT report says the Florida Governor got only 9% support from voters having 65 years or above age and 13% of those who don’t have any college degree. On the other hand the former president was favoured by “very conservative" Republicans by a 50-point margin, 65% to 15%.

According to the survey the former president revels Mike Pence, Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott each scored 3% support. While Chris Christie, and Vivek Ramaswamy each got the support from just 2% of those who polled.

The Siena poll of 1,329 registered voters, with an oversample of 818 of likely Republican primary voters, conducted July 23 to July 27, has a margin of error of 3.67 percentage points for all registered voters and 3.96% points for GOP voters, reported The Hill.