GOP senators offer $600 billion stimulus compromise to Biden

Ten Republican senators have proposed an alternative plan for Covid-19 economic stimulus costing about $600 billion that they say would gain bipartisan support, and urged a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss it.

“In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a Covid-19 relief framework that builds on prior Covid assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support," the senators wrote in the letter dated Sunday.

“We’ve received the letter and certainly will be reviewing it over the course of the day," Brian Deese, the director of the White House National Economic Council, said on CNN’s “State of the Union."

Biden is “absolutely willing to negotiate," Jared Bernstein, a member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers said on “Fox News Sunday."

“Glad to hear from this letter that they’re on board, but we need to learn a lot more about it. Right now, we are in a position where delay and inaction are the enemy of moving forward," Bernstein said.

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, one of the ten Republicans who signed the letter, said on “Fox News Sunday" that the proposal comes to “about $600 billion."

A Republican aide earlier pegged the cost at between $500 billion to $600 billion range, against Biden’s plan for a $1.9 trillion stimulus that GOP lawmakers have rejected. An official score hasn’t yet been completed.

The group said in their letter that they’re in favor of $160 billion for virus control measure and for some form of more targeted direct stimulus checks.

Cassidy suggested the stimulus payments would be as high as $1000 dollars, done in a more targeted fashion, he said. Biden has proposed $1400 checks, topping up $600 payments made as part of a December stimulus package.

The senators said they plan to unveil their plan on Monday.

60 Votes

Having 10 Republicans on board is significant because that is the number to reach 60 votes in the Senate to pass bills under normal procedures, assuming the chamber’s 50 Democrats would be on board.

It offers a glimmer of hope for a quick bipartisan bill to deal with urgent needs, including expiration of unemployment benefits, even as Democrats are free to pursue the rest of the Biden proposal using a partisan budget tool.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is threatening as soon as Tuesday to move the Senate toward the budget process, which would allow 50 Democrats to pass some parts of the Biden plan without any Republican cooperation.

Republican used budget reconciliation to pass tax reform and in an attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act during the Trump administration.

There are limits on what can be done in budget reconciliation and spending on health care and education, and state and local aid may be excluded.

The GOP aide, who asked not to be identified, said that if Biden took up the Republicans’ proposal he could attempt some of more contentious elements of his plan later via reconciliation.

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, another of the Republicans who signed onto the compromise proposal, said Sunday that reverting to reconciliation would create more partisanship in Washington.

“If you can’t find bipartisanship on COVID-19, I don’t know where you can find it," Portman said on CNN’s “State of the Union." The Republican plan would have “all of the health care funding that President Biden has in his proposal," Portman said, without offering details.

Republicans have raised objections to Biden‘s attempt to use the package to raise the national minimum wage to $15 per hour as well as proposals to expand child tax credits and provide aid to state and local governments.

As well as Cassidy and Portman, senators signing Sunday’s letter included Susan Collins of Maine, Todd Young of Indiana, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Jerry Moran of Kansas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

