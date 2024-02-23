Govt ‘aware’ of Indians duped into fighting for Russian Army, calls upon Moscow for early ‘discharge’
India on Friday said it was in touch with Moscow for early 'discharge' of Indians forced into working as support staff to Russian Army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.
India Government on Friday acknowledged that some Indians have been deployed in Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, stating that the government is coordinating with its Russian counterpart to facilitate their release. External Affairs Ministry urged its Indian nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.