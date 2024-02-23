 Govt ‘aware’ of Indians duped into fighting for Russian Army, calls upon Moscow for early ‘discharge’ | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ News / World/  Govt ‘aware’ of Indians duped into fighting for Russian Army, calls upon Moscow for early ‘discharge’
BackBack

Govt ‘aware’ of Indians duped into fighting for Russian Army, calls upon Moscow for early ‘discharge’

 Written By Sayantani Biswas

India on Friday said it was in touch with Moscow for early 'discharge' of Indians forced into working as support staff to Russian Army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian Government was aware of Indians being forced to work in Russian army against Ukraine. He also informed that India has been in touch with Moscow for early discharge of the said youthPremium
External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian Government was aware of Indians being forced to work in Russian army against Ukraine. He also informed that India has been in touch with Moscow for early discharge of the said youth

India Government on Friday acknowledged that some Indians have been deployed in Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, stating that the government is coordinating with its Russian counterpart to facilitate their release. External Affairs Ministry urged its Indian nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

"We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The EAM spokesperson further added that the Indian embassy in Moscow has regularly taken up the matter of Indian nationals in the Russian army with the relevant Russian authorities for their "early discharge".

"We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," Jaiswal warned.

India on Friday said it was in touch with Moscow for early "discharge" of Indians working as support staff to Russian Army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

According to several media reports, several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military, and they were forced to fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi had urged the external affairs ministry to rescue the Indians.

"Sir @DrSJaishankar kindly use your good offices to bring these men back home. Their lives are at risk and their families are justifiably worried," Owaisi said on X on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday said Russia is a power with an enormous tradition of statecraft and it is turning more towards Asia or non-West parts of the world. The External Affairs Minister was talking about current geopolitical developments and their fall-outs.

In an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar, replying to a question on Moscow's growing proximity with Beijing, said it makes sense to give Russia multiple options and that railroading it into a single option and criticising it for that would be like a self-fulfilling prophecy.

"I think it makes sense to give Russia multiple options. If we railroad Russia into a single option and say that's really bad because that's the outcome, then you are making it a self-fulfilling prophecy," he said.

"Today it is important for other countries, especially in Asia to engage Russia," Jaishankar said.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Feb 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App