India Government on Friday acknowledged that some Indians have been deployed in Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, stating that the government is coordinating with its Russian counterpart to facilitate their release. External Affairs Ministry urged its Indian nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The EAM spokesperson further added that the Indian embassy in Moscow has regularly taken up the matter of Indian nationals in the Russian army with the relevant Russian authorities for their "early discharge". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," Jaiswal warned.

India on Friday said it was in touch with Moscow for early "discharge" of Indians working as support staff to Russian Army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

According to several media reports, several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military, and they were forced to fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi had urged the external affairs ministry to rescue the Indians.

"Sir @DrSJaishankar kindly use your good offices to bring these men back home. Their lives are at risk and their families are justifiably worried," Owaisi said on X on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday said Russia is a power with an enormous tradition of statecraft and it is turning more towards Asia or non-West parts of the world. The External Affairs Minister was talking about current geopolitical developments and their fall-outs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar, replying to a question on Moscow's growing proximity with Beijing, said it makes sense to give Russia multiple options and that railroading it into a single option and criticising it for that would be like a self-fulfilling prophecy.

"I think it makes sense to give Russia multiple options. If we railroad Russia into a single option and say that's really bad because that's the outcome, then you are making it a self-fulfilling prophecy," he said.

"Today it is important for other countries, especially in Asia to engage Russia," Jaishankar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!