Govt asks Indians not to travel to Iran, Israel amid heightened risk of military escalation in Middle East
The MEA also urged all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves.
The Indian Government on Friday issued a travel advisory for Indians planning to travel to Israel or Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised all Indians to not travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. This comes amid heightened risk of military escalation in the Middle East.