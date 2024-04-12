Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Govt asks Indians not to travel to Iran, Israel amid heightened risk of military escalation in Middle East

Written By Sayantani Biswas

  • The MEA also urged all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves.

A bulldozer removes rubble from the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a house in the southern Lebanese village of Sultaniyeh on April 8, 2024. The Israeli military said on April 8, it killed a Hezbollah commander in an overnight air strike in Lebanon, as cross-border violence flares between Israel and the Iran-backed armed group.

The Indian Government on Friday issued a travel advisory for Indians planning to travel to Israel or Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised all Indians to not travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. This comes amid heightened risk of military escalation in the Middle East.

The MEA also urged all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. “they are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum" the advisory read.

As ceasefire talks aiming to pause the six-month-old war dragged on, fears that Iran could soon launch an attack on Israel spurred India, France to recommend its citizens avoid travelling to the region.

Tension of wider spread war has risen amid the West Asian countries after an Israeli air strike hit the Iranian embassy in Syria. Following the incident, Tehran has vowed to avenge the attack from Israel, asking US to ‘step aside’.

Iran has been threatening to avenge the deaths of two of its generals killed in an airstrike in the Syrian capital, Damascus, last week. Tehran blames Israel for the strike, although Israel has not commented. Israel has called up additional defense units in anticipation of an attack by either Iran or the many proxy groups it supports in the region.

Israel last week pulled its troops from the devastated city of Khan Yunis after months of fighting, but officials said they were preparing for operations against Hamas militants in Rafah, near the Egyptian border.

Authorities in the Hamas-governed Palestinian territory on Friday reported dozens of new air strikes in Gaza's central region.

Amid escalating tension, German airline Lufthansa extended a temporary suspension of flights to and from Tehran until Saturday. Berlin and Moscow also urged restraint.

