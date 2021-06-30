Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Govt curbs ministries’ spending as fiscal concerns mount

Govt curbs ministries’ spending as fiscal concerns mount

Premium
Overall expenditure of more than 100 deportments, including steel, labor and civil aviation, will be restricted to 20% of the budget estimate for the current financial year.
1 min read . 07:34 PM IST Vrishti Beniwal, Bloomberg

Keeping in view the evolving situation arising out of Covid-19 and anticipated cash position of the government, it is felt essential to regulate the expenditure plan for the quarter starting July 1, the finance ministry said in an office memorandum

India has cut the spending limits for some of its ministries and departments as the second wave of coronavirus infections strains the country’s finances.

India has cut the spending limits for some of its ministries and departments as the second wave of coronavirus infections strains the country’s finances.

“Keeping in view the evolving situation arising out of Covid-19 and anticipated cash position of the government, it is felt essential to regulate" the expenditure plan for the quarter starting July 1, the finance ministry said in an office memorandum Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“Keeping in view the evolving situation arising out of Covid-19 and anticipated cash position of the government, it is felt essential to regulate" the expenditure plan for the quarter starting July 1, the finance ministry said in an office memorandum Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Overall expenditure of more than 100 deportments, including steel, labor and civil aviation, will be restricted to 20% of the budget estimate for the current financial year.

While processing any applications for easing of norms, priority would be given to increases due to capital expenditure, it said.

The move comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has set India on track to miss its budget deficit target for a fifth straight year. Increased spending on relief measures, coupled with weak revenues could widen the deficit by as much as one percentage point, according to economists.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked some ministries to front-load their capital expenditure as part of revitalizing the pandemic-hit economy. She also directed the petroleum and oil ministry to speed up asset sales.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!