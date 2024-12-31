In response to media queries regarding the case of Nimisha Priya, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday said that the government is extending all possible help in the matter.

In an official release, the MEA said, “We are aware of the sentencing of Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Priya is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter.”

Photo credit: MEA.

Who is Nimisha Priya, and what were her charges? Yemen President Rashad al-Alimi on Monday approved the death sentence for Nimisha, a Kerala nurse who had been convicted of murdering Talal Abdo Mahdi, a Yemeni national, in July 2017. Reports indicate that the sentence is set to be executed within a month.

Reports suggest that Nimisha injected Talal with sedatives in an attempt to retrieve her passport, which he had been holding. However, the sedative overdose led to Talal's death.

After mistakenly killing Talal, Priya and her colleague Hanan, reportedly chopped Mahadi's body before disposing of it in a water tank. However, Priya was caught by the police and was awarded capital punishment in 2018. However, Hanan, a Yemini national was awarded life imprisonment.

Priya worked in Yemen's Sana since 2011.

Nimisha Priya has spent years attempting to overturn the death sentence imposed on her for the murder. Despite her efforts, the conviction stands, and the legal battle continues, with her family, particularly her mother Prema Kumari, striving to save her from execution.