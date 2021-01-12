Govt orders 11 mn doses

The government on Monday signed a deal with Serum Institute of India to procure 11 million shots of its coronavirus vaccine , Covishield, at ₹200 per dose, two people familiar with the development said.

A pact with Bharat Biotech International Ltd for the procurement of Covaxin doses was also signed, according to one of the two people, but the number and price of doses weren’t immediately clear.

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

It is expected that the government will procure fewer doses of Covaxin as Bharat Biotech has a smaller manufacturing capacity than Serum Institute. In addition, the regulator had said that Covaxin was given an emergency licence “in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, especially in the context of infection by mutant strains" —conditions which Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani, as well as government officials, said were more onerous.

The authorizations last week made India the first country in South Asia to approve a shot for mass vaccination. The Bharat Biotech vaccine was given authorization due to concerns over a fast-spreading strain of the virus, first detected in the UK in December.

The health ministry did not respond to queries seeking official confirmation as well as details on the Bharat Biotech pact. The two vaccine makers declined to comment, saying it was up to the government to give that information.

Signing of the agreements come ahead of the government’s plan to launch its massive covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, starting with around 30 million healthcare and other frontline workers.

In the next phase, the focus will shift to vaccinating the estimated 260 million Indians who are over 50 years of age, regardless of comorbidity. Another 10 million below that age—who have serious comorbidities—will also receive the jab in this phase. While the government plans to use electoral data for vaccinating people above 50 years, there is still not much clarity on how those below 50 years will be found.

The government plans to inoculate these 300 million people by August.

The signing of the pacts is another milestone in India’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed nearly 150,000 lives and brought economic activity to a near standstill, costing crores of rupees in lost output and millions of jobs.

Considering that the two vaccines have been given emergency authorization for restricted use, and not full approval, people intending to take the vaccines will have to sign an informed consent form while receiving the doses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via