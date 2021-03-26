India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai after their first virtual meeting signaled that a proposed trade deal may be off the table for the time being but both countries will now focus on rejuvenating bilateral trade ties on mutually beneficial areas through established channels.

Tai in a Twitter post said: “I met with Minister @PiyushGoyal. We agreed to revitalize engagement through the US-India Trade Policy Forum, find ways to expand our trade relationship, and cooperate on a broad set of issues."

Goyal speaking at the India Economic Conclave said on Thursday he had his first engagement with his US counterpart Tai. “We hit it off extremely well yesterday in our very first engagement and we are looking forward to quickly ramp up our discussion. Of course, the US new administration has broadly announced that they are not looking at free trade agreements in the near future. Probably they are looking at the way India looks at it that doing all these things in a hurry is not always advisable. Having said that we are looking at expanding our trade ties, removing non-trade barriers through better mutual recognition agreements to expand trade in both goods and services," Goyal said.

Explaining the reason why limited trade package could not be hammered out during the Trump administration, Goyal said: “We had extensive discussion with the US. On more than one occasion we were on the cusp of agreeing on a much diluted but initial package but unfortunately the goal post got changed couple of times and each of those times, India decided that we will stick to our guns. If the goalpost changes on one end, then it so changed on our end also and we didn’t come to terms."

The mini-trade deal was expected to cover tariff concessions for US farm produce, especially dairy products, pricing of pharma products such as stents and knee implants, and information, besides communication technology products. In return, Washington was expected to restore benefits accorded to Indian exporters under the Generalised System of Preferences. Both sides were also supposed to remove the tit-for-tat measures after the US raised steel and aluminium tariffs.

Goyal said trade deals should never be signed in a hurry and should never be looked at as tools of diplomacy. “Trade should stand on its own legs, diplomacy and other strategic relations should stand on their own legs. While signing a trade deal, we are signing on something which will impact our country for decades and years to come and more often than not you cannot back out from what you have agreed once. Therefore this government is very cautious in its approach to trade deals. This government wants to ensure reciprocity in trade deals. We want to ensure trade deals result in jobs, investment, opportunities for our MSME sector, farmers, milk producer and dairy (industry)," he added.

