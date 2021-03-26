Goyal, Tai seek to revitalize Indo-US trade ties

Goyal speaking at the India Economic Conclave said on Thursday he had his first engagement with his US counterpart Tai. “We hit it off extremely well yesterday in our very first engagement and we are looking forward to quickly ramp up our discussion. Of course, the US new administration has broadly announced that they are not looking at free trade agreements in the near future. Probably they are looking at the way India looks at it that doing all these things in a hurry is not always advisable. Having said that we are looking at expanding our trade ties, removing non-trade barriers through better mutual recognition agreements to expand trade in both goods and services," Goyal said.