Goyal to visit Italy, France next week to boost trade ties1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 08:13 PM IST
- In France, Goyal along with Olivier Becht, minister delegate of foreign trade, attractiveness and French nationals abroad, France, will co-chair the India-France Business Summit on April 11, the commerce ministry said
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold a series of meetings with leaders and top CEOs of France and Italy next week during his three-day visit to these two countries to further boost trade and investment ties, the ministry of commerce said on Sunday.
