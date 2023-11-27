GPS spoofing: how flights are being led astray

Is there a solution to this problem?

There is no clear solution yet for the kind of spoofing seen in the past few months, but aircraft makers and technology providers are working on it. The source of the interference has been around West Asia but the perpetrators are unknown. For now, the solution could be better training for pilots. In fact, global aviation regulatory bodies have advised airlines to train their crew on GPS spoofing, and discuss the possible alternatives to conventional arrival-and-approach procedures during flight planning.