Graduates face higher unemployment in Pakistan - here's why2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 06:18 AM IST
The research paper noted that a large number of individuals end up completing their education in subjects for which little demand exists in the cash-strapped Pakistan.
In crisis-hit Pakistan, the unemployment rate grows in proportion to the level of education. The data collected by Henna Ahsan and Muhammad Jehangir Khan of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) shows the gap between the rate of overall unemployment and that of graduates which is almost 10% point wide.
