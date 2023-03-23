Grammarly announces Rahul Roy Chowdhury as its new CEO1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Currently, Rahul Roy Chowdhury is serving as the global head of product at Grammarly.
Grammarly, the San Francisco-based company that provides assistance in writing English including Grammar, punctuation, spelling, and plagiarism check, announced Indian origin Rahul Roy Chowdhury as its new CEO from May 1, 2023. Currently, he is serving as the global head of product.
