Grammarly, the San Francisco-based company that provides assistance in writing English including Grammar, punctuation, spelling, and plagiarism check, announced Indian origin Rahul Roy Chowdhury as its new CEO from May 1, 2023. Currently, he is serving as the global head of product.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Roy said that he joined Grammarly two years ago with a mission to improve lives by improving communication.

“I joined @Grammarly two years ago because of a deep belief in our mission to improve lives by improving communication. I’m honored to serve that mission in a new capacity as Grammarly’s CEO, starting May 1. We're just getting started!" he wrote in a tweet.

Brad Hoover, current Grammarly CEO made the announcement on the company's official website. He described Rahul Roy as ‘mission-driven’ and ‘fiercely user-focused’.

“Rahul’s product and technology background is a tremendous asset, and he is well-positioned to help us navigate the path ahead. Rahul is also mission-driven and fiercely user-focused, and his experience and learnings from building Chrome into a platform can help us move faster at scale," he said.

Hoover further highlighted Rahul's contribution to Grammarly during his two years as a global head of product.

“During his two years at Grammarly, Rahul has focused on driving excellence and helped us up-level as a company. He has pushed our thinking and driven the organization forward with clarity, keen judgment, and sound decision-making," the company's CEO stated.

“Under Rahul’s leadership, we also took a big step forward with our product, increasing quality and introducing solutions to help beyond the revision stage of communication," he added.

Before joining Grammarly, Rahul Roy Chowdhury worked with Google for 14 years. He was the vice president of product management when he left the tech giant and joined the Francisco-based company.