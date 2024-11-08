Grammy 2025 nominations OUT: Beyoncé leads with 9, Taylor Swift earns 4 – Full list here

  • This year, in addition to well-known names like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Shakira, and Ariana Grande, new entrants Charli XCX and Chappell Roan made their debut.

Updated8 Nov 2024, 10:33 PM IST
32 solo awardee Beyoncé has been nominated for 9 across 21 categories this year. (File Photo: Getty Images North America/AFP)
32 solo awardee Beyoncé has been nominated for 9 across 21 categories this year. (File Photo: Getty Images North America/AFP)

With the 2025 Grammy nominations officially announced, 32 solo awardee Beyoncé has been nominated for 9 across 21 categories this year.

In this year's Grammy eligibility window—September 16, 2023, to August 30, 2024— a mix of established stars and rising artists were nominated with their latest projects.

In addition to well-known names like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Shakira, and Ariana Grande, new entrants Charli XCX and Chappell Roan made their debut.

While Beyonce's name featured in nine categories, Taylor Swift's name appeared in four categories, Billie Eilish was selected in 6 categories, while Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Bruno Mars were nominated across two categories.

In 2024, winners for the Big Four categories included Taylor Swift for Album of the Year, Miley Cyrus for Record of the Year, Victoria Monét as Best New Artist, and Billie Eilish for Song of the Year, according to News18.

Here are the nominations for 2025:

Record of the Year:

The Beatles – Now and Then

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX – 360

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

 

Album of the Year:

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

 

Song of the Year:

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Country Album:

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Best Country Solo Performance:

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Musical Theatre Album:

Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – Spaghettii

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – Kehlani (Remix)

Latto – Big Mama

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM

Best R&B Album:

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Muni Long – Revenge

Usher – Coming Home

Best R&B Performance:

Chris Brown – Residuals

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhené Aiko – Guidance

Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA – Saturn

Best New Artist:

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Alternative Music Performance:

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

Kim Gordon – Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

St. Vincent – Flea

Best Dance Pop Recording:

Ariana Grande – Yes, And?

Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)

Charli XCX – Von Dutch

Madison Beer – Make You Mine

Troye Sivan – Got Me Started

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine – Remix

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – Us.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Beyoncé – Bodyguard

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX – Apple

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best Rock Album:

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Jack White – No Name

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical:

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best African Music Performance:

Asake & Wizkid – MMS

Burna Boy – Higher

Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay – Sensational

Tems – Love Me JeJe

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano):

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Chiquis – Diamantes

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Best Latin Pop Album:

Anitta – Funk Generation

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Kany García – García

Luis Fonsi – El Viaje

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

Doe – Holy Hands

Melvin Crispell III – Yesterday

Ricky Dillard – Hold On (Live)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah

Yolanda Adams – Church Doors

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldGrammy 2025 nominations OUT: Beyoncé leads with 9, Taylor Swift earns 4 – Full list here

