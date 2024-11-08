With the 2025 Grammy nominations officially announced, 32 solo awardee Beyoncé has been nominated for 9 across 21 categories this year.
In this year's Grammy eligibility window—September 16, 2023, to August 30, 2024— a mix of established stars and rising artists were nominated with their latest projects.
In addition to well-known names like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Shakira, and Ariana Grande, new entrants Charli XCX and Chappell Roan made their debut.
While Beyonce's name featured in nine categories, Taylor Swift's name appeared in four categories, Billie Eilish was selected in 6 categories, while Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Bruno Mars were nominated across two categories.
In 2024, winners for the Big Four categories included Taylor Swift for Album of the Year, Miley Cyrus for Record of the Year, Victoria Monét as Best New Artist, and Billie Eilish for Song of the Year, according to News18.
Here are the nominations for 2025:
Record of the Year:
The Beatles – Now and Then
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX – 360
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Album of the Year:
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year:
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Country Album:
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Best Country Solo Performance:
Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Musical Theatre Album:
Hell’s Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – Spaghettii
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – Kehlani (Remix)
Latto – Big Mama
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM
Best R&B Album:
Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Muni Long – Revenge
Usher – Coming Home
Best R&B Performance:
Chris Brown – Residuals
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhené Aiko – Guidance
Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA – Saturn
Best New Artist:
Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Alternative Music Performance:
Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
St. Vincent – Flea
Best Dance Pop Recording:
Ariana Grande – Yes, And?
Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)
Charli XCX – Von Dutch
Madison Beer – Make You Mine
Troye Sivan – Got Me Started
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine – Remix
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – Us.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Beyoncé – Bodyguard
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX – Apple
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Best Rock Album:
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Jack White – No Name
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical:
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best African Music Performance:
Asake & Wizkid – MMS
Burna Boy – Higher
Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay – Sensational
Tems – Love Me JeJe
Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano):
Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Chiquis – Diamantes
Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos
Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Best Latin Pop Album:
Anitta – Funk Generation
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
Kany García – García
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Doe – Holy Hands
Melvin Crispell III – Yesterday
Ricky Dillard – Hold On (Live)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah
Yolanda Adams – Church Doors