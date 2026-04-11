‘Maniac’ shot by cops after stabbing three elderly at Grand Central Terminal in New York

A man was shot dead by police after he allegedly stabbed three elderly in a "senseless act of violence" at Grand Central Terminal in New York City early Saturday.
According to the New York Post, police said a "maniac" slashed three elderly people with a machete in an "unprovoked attack."
The attacker was reportedly shot by police at Grand Central Terminal Saturday morning, they said. The deadly shooting happened around 9:40 am on the No. 4, 5 and 6 train platform at Grand Central Terminal.
As per the report, an 85-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were slashed on the subway platform at the iconic station at 9:50 am, police were quoted by New York Post as saying.
The suspect refused repeated commands to drop what police described as a machete before one officer opened fire, killing him, a report claimed.
The victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, police said.
They added that the man with the machete, who wasn’t identified by cops, was killed.
New Yorkers were reportedly urged to avoid Grand Central-42nd Street following a stabbing and shooting that happened in the subway station.
Several videos from the spot emerged on social media. Some visuals showed blood stains on the platform, while a picture shared by the New York Post showed first responders taking one of the victims, “bleeding from his head on a stretcher” from the Grand Central Terminal on April 11, 2026.
Governor Kathy Hochul reacted to the incident, saying, "I’ve been briefed on the horrific incident at Grand Central this morning."
"Two innocent people were attacked in a senseless act of violence. I’m grateful to our brave officers who acted quickly to stop the suspect," Hochul posted X.
Hochul said, “We’re working closely with the NYPD as the investigation unfolds.”