‘Maniac’ shot by cops after stabbing three elderly at Grand Central Terminal in New York

A man was shot dead by police after he allegedly stabbed three elderly in a "senseless act of violence" at Grand Central Terminal in New York City early Saturday.

According to the New York Post, police said a "maniac" slashed three elderly people with a machete in an "unprovoked attack."

The attacker was reportedly shot by police at Grand Central Terminal Saturday morning, they said. The deadly shooting happened around 9:40 am on the No. 4, 5 and 6 train platform at Grand Central Terminal.

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As per the report, an 85-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were slashed on the subway platform at the iconic station at 9:50 am, police were quoted by New York Post as saying.

The suspect refused repeated commands to drop what police described as a machete before one officer opened fire, killing him, a report claimed.

The victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, police said.

They added that the man with the machete, who wasn’t identified by cops, was killed.

New Yorkers were reportedly urged to avoid Grand Central-42nd Street following a stabbing and shooting that happened in the subway station.

Several videos from the spot emerged on social media. Some visuals showed blood stains on the platform, while a picture shared by the New York Post showed first responders taking one of the victims, “bleeding from his head on a stretcher” from the Grand Central Terminal on April 11, 2026.

‘Senseless act of violence’ Governor Kathy Hochul reacted to the incident, saying, "I’ve been briefed on the horrific incident at Grand Central this morning."

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"Two innocent people were attacked in a senseless act of violence. I’m grateful to our brave officers who acted quickly to stop the suspect," Hochul posted X.

Hochul said, “We’re working closely with the NYPD as the investigation unfolds.”

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in