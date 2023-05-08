‘Grandmother would be a proud mother’: Prince William remembers Queen on King Charles' Coronation3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:23 AM IST
‘I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities,’ William continued. ‘I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us, and tonight we celebrate you too.’
A day after King Charles and Queen Camilla, were crowned at Westminster Abbey, the Prince of Wales delivered a special speech dedicated to his father at the Coronation Concert.
