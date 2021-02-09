Grandparents have gotten their Covid vaccine. Is it finally ok to visit them?

Is it safe to visit the grandparents once they have been vaccinated against Covid-19?

The bottom line

The risks of getting sick are lower for grandparents after they have been vaccinated. But vaccination doesn’t eliminate risk—to grandparents or to their visitors—so it’s a good idea to assess your circumstances, continue to take some precautions and make sure everyone is comfortable with the terms of the visit.

The details

The virus that causes Covid-19 continues to mutate, raising the prospect that certain variants may make the vaccines less effective. And it’s not yet clear how much protection vaccines offer against transmission of the virus—so it may be possible for grandparents to spread Covid-19 to their visitors even if the vaccine keeps them from getting sick themselves.

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been shown to be highly effective in preventing disease. And those vaccines, which were cleared for use in the U.S. in December before certain new variants were identified, appeared to provide at least some protection against emerging strains in lab tests. Yet they weren’t tested in humans exposed to the new strains. And vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and Novavax recorded lower effectiveness levels in studies in South Africa that took place after a new variant was identified there, compared with their performance in other regions. (Vaccine makers are readying new shots that would zero in on the new variants more precisely.)

Scientists also don’t yet have enough information to fully determine how much protection the vaccines offer against transmission. One encouraging sign came recently when researchers from the University of Oxford said its Covid-19 vaccine could have a substantial effect on curbing virus transmission after one dose, the first data to show a vaccine might be able to slow the spread of the disease, not only prevent people from developing symptoms of it. But the data was preliminary and not peer reviewed.

At the same time, spending time with family is important, too—especially with grandparents who have been isolated for months and may not have many years left to see their loved ones. “That’s not trivial," says Arthur Caplan, director of the division of bioethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine. “Some are thinking…‘I’m not sure I’ll be here another year,’" he says.

If you decide to visit, it’s still a good idea to take precautions, such as masking or meeting outdoors. If an outside visit isn’t possible, staying more than 6 feet away, adding ventilation and washing hands can help reduce risks.

And don’t just show up. Come to a consensus about what each generation is comfortable with before the meeting, says Dr. Caplan. Decide how long you’re staying, determine the exact location and make sure everyone is clear on whether you’re still planning to social distance and wear masks. “It needs to be a mutually agreed upon visit," he says.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

