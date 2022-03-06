This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia-Ukraine conflict: The Starlink services were activated in February--a move Musk said was in response to a plea from the deputy prime minister to help the country keep access to the internet amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Amid the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he has spoken to SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and announced the country would receive more of its Starlink satellite internet terminals next week.
In a Twitter post, Zelenskiy said that he spoke to Elon Musk and another delivery of Starlink systems will arrive next week "for destroyed cities".
"I am grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," the Ukrainian President added.
The Starlink services were activated in February--a move Musk said was in response to a plea from the deputy prime minister to help the country keep access to the internet amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Musk’s SpaceX plans to take thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit, creating an internet-service constellation that would work as a low-cost alternative to remote land-based systems that are vulnerable to interruption. The billionaire previously donated 50 satellite terminals to restore the internet in Tonga, whose telecommunications network was severely disrupted by a tsunami this year.
