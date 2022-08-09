'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John succumbs to 30-year battle with cancer

After a 30-year battle with cancer, singer Olivia Newton-John, best known for playing Sandy in the blockbuster musical film "Grease," passed away on Monday. She was 73. Newton-John "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,"her husband John Easterling said via her official social media sites. The family did not provide a cause of death in their statement.

