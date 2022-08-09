'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John succumbs to 30-year battle with cancer

'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John succumbs to 30-year battle with cancer2 min read . 07:50 AM IST
Olivia Newton-John is most remembered for playing Sandy, the girl next door, in the 1978 musical 'Grease', also starring John Travolta.
Olivia Newton-John is most remembered for playing Sandy, the girl next door, in the 1978 musical 'Grease', also starring John Travolta.
After a 30-year battle with cancer, singer Olivia Newton-John, best known for playing Sandy in the blockbuster musical film "Grease," passed away on Monday. She was 73. Newton-John "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,"her husband John Easterling said via her official social media sites. The family did not provide a cause of death in their statement.
After a 30-year battle with cancer, singer Olivia Newton-John, best known for playing Sandy in the blockbuster musical film "Grease," passed away on Monday. She was 73. Newton-John "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,"her husband John Easterling said via her official social media sites. The family did not provide a cause of death in their statement.
With John Travolta, Newton-John is most remembered for playing Sandy, the girl next door, in the 1978 musical "Grease". Sandy swaps in her ankle-length skirt and prim and proper hair for skin-tight black slacks and a perm. The story of the high school sweetheart-turned-bad girl struck a chord with viewers all around the world and has remained memorable for decades.
With John Travolta, Newton-John is most remembered for playing Sandy, the girl next door, in the 1978 musical "Grease". Sandy swaps in her ankle-length skirt and prim and proper hair for skin-tight black slacks and a perm. The story of the high school sweetheart-turned-bad girl struck a chord with viewers all around the world and has remained memorable for decades.
Also Read: Streaming platforms go aggressive on marketing big international shows
Also Read: Streaming platforms go aggressive on marketing big international shows
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," wrote Travolta, in an Instagram post Monday signed "Your Danny, your John!"
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," wrote Travolta, in an Instagram post Monday signed "Your Danny, your John!"
Travolta has previously said meeting and working with Newton-John "was my favorite thing about doing Grease."
Travolta has previously said meeting and working with Newton-John "was my favorite thing about doing Grease."
Also Read: New ‘Black Panther’ film to release on 11 November
Also Read: New ‘Black Panther’ film to release on 11 November
For three decades, Grease was the highest-grossing musical, and Travolta and Newton-John remained good friends long after the movie's release.
For three decades, Grease was the highest-grossing musical, and Travolta and Newton-John remained good friends long after the movie's release.
The singer, who was born in Britain and raised in Australia, made a number of albums and performances to raise money for research and early identification of the condition, including the creation of a health centre bearing her name in Melbourne, where she now calls home.
The singer, who was born in Britain and raised in Australia, made a number of albums and performances to raise money for research and early identification of the condition, including the creation of a health centre bearing her name in Melbourne, where she now calls home.
Also Read: Top stars bank on budding filmmakers to deliver blockbusters
Also Read: Top stars bank on budding filmmakers to deliver blockbusters
After being initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, the multi-Grammy award-winning performer, whose career spanned more than five decades and included hit songs like "Physical," devoted a large portion of her later years to charitable causes.
After being initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, the multi-Grammy award-winning performer, whose career spanned more than five decades and included hit songs like "Physical," devoted a large portion of her later years to charitable causes.
"I don't like to say 'battled,'" a resolute Newton-John revealed in September 2018 to Australia's Channel Seven TV that she had received a third cancer diagnosis.
"I don't like to say 'battled,'" a resolute Newton-John revealed in September 2018 to Australia's Channel Seven TV that she had received a third cancer diagnosis.
"I like to say 'win over,' because 'battled' sets up this anger and inflammation that you don't want."
"I like to say 'win over,' because 'battled' sets up this anger and inflammation that you don't want."
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)