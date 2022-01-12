After the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as its new chief economist, Gita Gopinath said he will be a “great asset" to the fund. Gourinchasas will take charge on January 24, initially on a part-time basis as he concludes some prior teaching commitments, transitioning to full-time on 1 April 2022.

“I am thrilled @pogourinchas is taking over as Chief Economist @IMFNews! He is an exceptional international macroeconomist & a leading voice on policy issues who will be a great asset to the Fund & its members. I will benefit from his wisdom as we continue our long collaboration," Gopinath said.

Gopinath, the first woman to serve as the IMF’s chief economist, is set to take over from Geoffrey Okamoto as the institution’s first deputy managing director on January 21.

Gourinchas has had a long and distinguished career in academia. He joined UC Berkeley in 2003 and is currently the University of California at Berkeley’s Faculty Director of the Clausen Center for International Business & Policy, and the S.K. and Angela Chan Professor of Global Management. Mr Gourinchas was also an assistant professor of economics at Princeton University from 1998 to 2003 and before that, he was an assistant professor of economics at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

