Great resignation to remain for while, says Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach

In industries that are in great demand, such as hospitality and health care, there is “a lot of competition for great people," Miebach said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore Wednesday. “In our industry, anybody who knows anything about AI, digital identity, cyber, hot skills, those are the people that are in demand and those are the people saying ‘I am feeling huge pressure every day in what I do, can I do better, let me look elsewhere.’"