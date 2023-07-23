Greece: Bridge collapses in Patras city, 1 killed and 4 injured

A bridge undergoing renovation collapsed in Patras in western Greece on Sunday.
According to police, one person was killed and four others wounded in the accident.
"We confirm the death of one person," a police spokesman told AFP.
A spokesman for the firefighters earlier told AFP that one person had been injured and one was unconscious after the collapse in Patras, in the Proastio area on the road to Athens.
The ANA news agency and public broadcaster ERT quoted ambulance services as saying that four injured had been taken to two hospitals.
The reasons for the collapse of the bridge, which links Patras port on the Peloponnese peninsula in southwestern Greece to Athens, were not immediately clear.
Initial reports said that the bridge was under construction, but officials later clarified that it was undergoing renovations.
