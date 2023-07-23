Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / World/  Greece: Bridge collapses in Patras city, 1 killed and 4 injured

Greece: Bridge collapses in Patras city, 1 killed and 4 injured

1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:43 PM IST Livemint

  • The reasons for the collapse of the bridge, which links Patras port on the Peloponnese peninsula in southwestern Greece to Athens, were not immediately clear

People are seen at the site of a bridge that collapsed in Patras, Greece, July 23, 2023.

A bridge undergoing renovation collapsed in Patras in western Greece on Sunday.

A bridge undergoing renovation collapsed in Patras in western Greece on Sunday.

According to police, one person was killed and four others wounded in the accident.

According to police, one person was killed and four others wounded in the accident.

"We confirm the death of one person," a police spokesman told AFP.

"We confirm the death of one person," a police spokesman told AFP.

A spokesman for the firefighters earlier told AFP that one person had been injured and one was unconscious after the collapse in Patras, in the Proastio area on the road to Athens.

A spokesman for the firefighters earlier told AFP that one person had been injured and one was unconscious after the collapse in Patras, in the Proastio area on the road to Athens.

The ANA news agency and public broadcaster ERT quoted ambulance services as saying that four injured had been taken to two hospitals.

The ANA news agency and public broadcaster ERT quoted ambulance services as saying that four injured had been taken to two hospitals.

The reasons for the collapse of the bridge, which links Patras port on the Peloponnese peninsula in southwestern Greece to Athens, were not immediately clear.

The reasons for the collapse of the bridge, which links Patras port on the Peloponnese peninsula in southwestern Greece to Athens, were not immediately clear.

Initial reports said that the bridge was under construction, but officials later clarified that it was undergoing renovations.

Initial reports said that the bridge was under construction, but officials later clarified that it was undergoing renovations.

(With inputs from AFP)

(With inputs from AFP)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 06:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.