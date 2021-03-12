1 min read.Updated: 12 Mar 2021, 11:20 PM ISTReuters
A lockdown in the metropolitan area of Athens - where half of the country's 11 million population lives - will be extended to March 22
Restrictions have been extended to help relieve pressure on hospitals that have struggled to treat 4,032 COVID-19 patients
Greece will further extend COVID-19 restrictions in Athens and other areas to rein in fast-spreading infections and ease pressure on its stretched health system, Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said on Friday.
A lockdown in the metropolitan area of Athens - where half of the country's 11 million population lives - will be extended to March 22, rather than end on March 16 as previously planned.