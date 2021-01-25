Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal

Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 03:59 PM IST
French defense minister, is due in Athens to sign the agreement to deliver 12 used and six new aircrafts built by Dassault Aviation over two years, starting in mid-2021
Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion-euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France on Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets as tensions grow with neighbor Turkey.
Florence Parly, the French defense minister, is due in Athens to sign the agreement to deliver 12 used and six new aircraft built by Dassault Aviation over two years, starting in mid-2021.
Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s: Study2 min read . 04:45 PM IST
China’s challenger to Boeing, Airbus to finally begin deliveries1 min read . 04:43 PM IST
Centre's new farm laws 'criminal,' will fight them, says Rahul Gandhi4 min read . 04:37 PM IST
Nine trapped Chinese miners confirmed dead, one still missing2 min read . 04:36 PM IST
France has sided with Greece in a dispute over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean that has brought NATO members Greece and Turkey to the brink of war several times in recent decades.
Tension spiked again last summer when a Turkish exploration mission in disputed waters triggered a dangerous military build-up.
Greece and Turkey have agreed to restart talks aimed at resolving a dispute peacefully but Athens says is it will continue a multi-billion euro program to upgrade its military.
Starting in May, mandatory national service in the Greek Armed Forces will be increased from nine to 12 months to boost the number of people serving in uniform.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.