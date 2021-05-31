Greece rushes to vaccinate islanders against covid-19 to save summer tourist season
- Seeking to reassure U.S. and European travelers, government directs shots to residents of island destinations
Most young Europeans still face a long wait for Covid-19 vaccination, but Argyris Souanis, 32 years old, is about to get his shot because he is lucky enough to live on the Greek island of Santorini.
