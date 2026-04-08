Greece to ban social media use for children under 15 in a major policy shift

Greece to ban social media access for under 15 year old starting from 1 January 2027. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the update officially, siting rising anxiety, sleep problems and the addictive design of social media platforms, reported Reuters.
"We have decided to go ahead with a difficult but necessary measure: ban access to social media for children under 15 years old," Mitsotakis said in a video shared on TikTok.
Countries like Slovenia, Britain, Austria and Spain are also said to be working towards similar bans after Australia.
Australia became the first country in the world to block social media access to children under the age of 16.
Apart from Australia, Indonesian Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid had announced a ban on social media for children under 16 years old in the country.
In March 2026, Hafid in a statement to the media stated that she signed a government regulation which restricts children under the age of 16 from having accounts on high-risk digital platforms, such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live and Roblox.
The implementation was said to begin gradually from March 28. “The basis is clear. Our children face increasingly real threats. From exposure to pornography, cyberbullying, online fraud, and most importantly addiction. The government is here so that parents no longer have to fight alone against the giant of algorithms.” Hafid said.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.